RBI fears inflation letter may rock market

MUMBAI : Revealing remedial measures meant to contain inflation, and shared with the government after it failed to meet the flexible target last year, could lead to market disruptions and cause financial market volatility, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in response to an appeal under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The central bank said that public disclosure of confidential correspondence from RBI to the government, especially those that contain remedial actions, can “unmoor expectations and impede monetary policy transmission". This, in turn, can dampen growth prospects and hurt the state’s economic interests, RBI said.

“The information is exempted from disclosure under Section 8(1)(a) of the RTI Act as it may prejudicially affect the economic interests of the state," RBI’s central public information officer Manish Kapur said.

In December, RBI first rejected Mint’s RTI request citing the section without specifying a reason. When Mint appealed this decision, the appellate authority asked the CPIO to review the response. The response mentions the reasons behind the decision.

At the epicentre of this debate on disclosure is RBI’s failure to meet the flexible retail inflation target of 2-6% for three straight quarters between January and September. The RBI Act of 1934 was amended in 2016, and as per Section 45ZN of the Act, RBI must explain its failure to the government, suggest remedial actions, and provide an estimate of the time period within which it will meet the target.

The monetary policy committee of RBI met on 3 November to discuss and draft the report, which was then submitted to the central government. That letter has so far been kept under wraps citing reasons that range from confidentiality clauses to the lack of provisions for releasing it. Some experts said that disclosing the letter would, in fact, be in the public interest.

Ajay Tyagi, former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), wrote in a column in the Economic Times that the law does not prohibit making the report public. “Considering the public importance of the subject, the report should be made public. In fact, it should be examined by the standing parliamentary committee of the finance ministry and be deliberated upon in Parliament," he wrote on 19 December. In its updated response, RBI reiterated the Union government’s reason to keep the letter a secret -- that the provisions of the RBI Act, 1934, and the related regulations do not provide for publicizing the information.

An email sent to RBI’s spokesperson seeking responses on the story remained unanswered till press time.

Under the RTI Act, a legislative tool meant to enhance transparency and accountability, there are certain exemptions to disclosing information. The section cited by RBI is used to exclude sharing of information which could affect the sovereignty and integrity of India, security, strategic, scientific or economic interests of the state, relations with a foreign state, or lead to incitement of an offence.

When Mint appealed the initial RBI decision, the appellate authority asked CPIO Kapur to revisit his response. “The letter of the Central public information officer (CPIO) is completely silent as to which clause of this provision is attracted in the present case and how it is getting attracted," Radha Shyam Ratho, an executive director at RBI, said in response to the appeal.

Ratho said that it is a well-settled legal principle that while claiming exemptions under the RTI Act, it is imperative for the public information officer to explain with sufficient clarity the reasons that prevailed with him to come to such a conclusion.

Ratho said that the fresh reply should clearly indicate clearly the reasons that “prevailed with him while communicating the claim of exemption, which he resorted to earlier".