RBI fears inflation letter may rock market

Ajay Tyagi, former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), wrote in a column in the Economic Times that the law does not prohibit making the report public. “Considering the public importance of the subject, the report should be made public. In fact, it should be examined by the standing parliamentary committee of the finance ministry and be deliberated upon in Parliament," he wrote on 19 December. In its updated response, RBI reiterated the Union government’s reason to keep the letter a secret -- that the provisions of the RBI Act, 1934, and the related regulations do not provide for publicizing the information.