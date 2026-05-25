RBI feels rupee may be undervalued now

Harsh KumarSatish JohnSubhana Shaikh
4 min read25 May 2026, 05:45 AM IST
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RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra reiterated that the RBI does not target any specific exchange-rate level and would intervene only to curb abnormal and high volatility or undue speculation.(Mint)
Summary
The rupee is not overvalued and may, in fact, be undervalued after its recent depreciation against the dollar, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says in an interview.

The Indian rupee is not overvalued and may, in fact, be undervalued after its recent slide, Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra said in an interview with Mint. This comes in the backdrop of the currency approaching the psychologically-significant 100-per-dollar mark amid the ongoing war in West Asia.

“With the recent depreciation, it would be reasonable to think that rupee is not overvalued. If anything, one could argue that rupee has become undervalued, both in nominal as well as in Reer (real effective exchange rate) terms,” Malhotra said.

He reiterated that the RBI does not target any specific exchange-rate level and would intervene only to curb abnormal and high volatility or undue speculation.

The governor also sought to allay concerns over India’s external position. Despite rising crude prices due to the West Asia conflict, he said the balance of payments (BoP) situation was “not an undue concern yet”.

Also Read | How Sanjay Malhotra quietly liberalised RBI in his first year

“It’s not an undue concern yet it requires some attention in form of concerted efforts by the government, RBI and all institutions concerned,” he said, adding that India needed to continue long-term measures aimed at enhancing competitiveness and exports, reducing import dependence and attracting capital.

The Indian rupee has fallen by 11% in FY26 and by over 5% since the US-Iran war began on 28 February this year.

Malhotra’s statement comes at a time when, of late, former governor D. Subbarao and Arvind Panagariya, the chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, have reasoned that defending the rupee was “self-defeating” and that 100 against the dollar was just a number.

While admitting that higher crude prices would affect India's debt, he allayed concerns, noting that he expected capital flows to remain robust.

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“On the current account side, there would be pressure due to elevated crude prices. However, growth in gold imports may not show the same momentum as gold prices may not appreciate as much as in previous years," he said, adding that the country's services exports are likely to stay resilient, while the war's impact on remittances would be minimal. "Overall, there would be a moderating influence on our current account deficit,” he said.

Crude prices have been on the boil since the blockade of the key energy pathway, Strait of Hormuz, in the US-Iran war. From just over $70 a barrel before the war started end February, prices are hovering at over $100, putting pressure on India's import bill and elevating inflationary pressures across the economy.

On the capital account side, he said gross capital flows have been robust and that gross foreign direct investments reached a historical peak of $94.5 billion in 2025-26, up 17%. “This is an indication of our attractiveness as an investment destination.”

For BoP (balance of payments), purposes, however, it is the net FDI, which is more relevant, he said. “It is primarily because of higher repatriations and ODI that our net numbers have not been as encouraging as gross," the governor said. "But, even on a net basis, we are witnessing improvements. In 2025-26, India’s net FDI flows stood at $7.7 billion, higher than $1.0 billion in 2024-25. Going forward, I expect the outflows to moderate, especially the repatriations as equity valuations have largely corrected. So, there is a good possibility for a better capital account this year.”

Also Read | RBI to transfer ₹2.87 lakh crore to the central government for FY26

“More importantly, we have never allowed a crisis to go waste... I am confident that we shall use the West Asia crisis too as an opportunity and expedite measures for energy security and the long-term improvement of our BoP. So, I'm quite optimistic about having a manageable BoP, going forward,” he said.

The governor said the economy's strong fundamentals—the resilient capital flows, steady services exports, green energy pivot, low inflation and robust growth—would help it sail through the global crisis.

The macroeconomic situation calls for concerted efforts by the government, RBI and other concerned institutions, Malhotra said. “More than short-term measures, it requires long-term measures which we need to work on and continuously improve, as we have a current account deficit,” he noted.

He said India has been taking measures in this regard, but more effort is needed. "The West Asia crisis highlights the need to further strengthen efforts aimed at enhancing competitiveness and exports, reducing import dependence and attracting capital.”

About the Authors

Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

Satish John

Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a reporter at the Telegraph after a brief stint in the corporate sector. During his three decades of journalism, Satish has written on almost all sectors, including conglomerates, power, metals and mining, aviation and auto. Before joining Mint in 2022 (this is his second stint with the paper after earlier working from 2008 to 2011), Satish worked at The Economic Times and DNA. At Mint, Satish oversees the corporate, banking and markets coverage. One of his key roles is to manage news reporting teams and ensure their coordination across cities. The other important role he plays is in helping the paper get big news scoops and stories. His colleagues say he is a great raconteur and always has some interesting stories about promoters and companies. These days, Satish is exploring podcasts and AI tools to better tell stories and reach a wider audience. Inside the newsroom, reporters and editors continue to ideate with Satish to better their stories.

Subhana Shaikh

Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.

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