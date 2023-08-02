RBI fines 4 PSUs for late reporting of overseas investments3 min read 02 Aug 2023, 12:06 AM IST
The move may impact the overseas work commitments of these four state-run energy majors, prompting efforts by them to secure an extension from RBI
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed late submission fees (LSF) of ₹2,000 crore on ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), Indian Oil Corp. Ltd, GAIL (India) Ltd, and Oil India Ltd for delayed reporting of their overseas investments, two people familiar with the development said.
