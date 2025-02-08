RBI, FinMin to work together; Tax relief, interest rate cut to boost demand: FM Sitharaman ahead of new I-T bill

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said fiscal and monetary measures announced recently will help boost consumption and promote private investment.

The Budget presented by the Finance Minister on February 1 proposed a slew of measures including significant income tax cuts for the middle class. Individuals earning up to ₹12.75 lakh in a year will not have to pay any taxes, benefiting 1 crore taxpayers.

On the monetary side, the Reserve Bank on Friday slashed the policy rate by 25 basis points, the first rate cut in five years to support growth.

Advertisement

"After the Budget, the few inputs I've had from some business leaders is that the orders for fast-moving consumer goods for April-June are already getting booked, and the industry is clearly seeing signs of a possible recovery of consumption," she said at a media interaction after addressing the Board of the RBI in the customary post-budget meeting.

As a result, she said, many of them are looking at reviewing their capacity utilisation itself, which means you can safely see that the triggers for a consumption-driven cycle are clearly being felt by those who have to make investment decisions.

Advertisement

"So, I see this as a positive sign and with yesterday's decision of the RBI, together things can move in alignment and the required traction we made in this course," she said.

At a press conference on Saturday after her customary post-Budget meeting with the Central Board of Directors of the RBI, Sitharaman said industry is clearly seeing the signs of a possible recovery of consumption.

She added all her post-Budget interactions with industry and journalists give her a sense that the consumption sentiment had improved.

Advertisement

"Since after the budget, the few inputs that I've had from some business leaders and some senior journalists who have been interacting with business is that (though these are anecdotal)... Most of it seem to be on the same page that the orders for fast moving consumer goods for the period April to June are already getting booked, and industry is clearly seeing the signs of a possible recovery of consumption," the minister said.

As a result of fresh demands, Sitharaman said that many businesses were looking at reviewing the capacity utilization.

Advertisement

"I see it a positive sign, and with yesterday's decision of the RBI (the reduction of repo rate), I'm sure together, things can move in alignment," she further said.

In Union Budget for 2025-26 tabled on February 1, the finance minister had announced that no income tax will be payable on income up to ₹12 lakh, providing significant relief to taxpayers, especially the middle class. Earlier, this limit was ₹7 lakh.

An estimated one crore middle-income Indian taxpayers will be out of tax net.

Advertisement

As a result of these tax relief proposals, the government will forego revenue of about ₹1 lakh crore in direct taxes and ₹2600 crore in indirect taxes.

The government expects that taxpayers saving money through lesser income tax will plough it back in the economy in form of either consumption, savings or investments.

On top of that, on Friday, the monetary policy committee of the RBI unanimously lowered the repo rate by 25 basis points from 6.5 per cent to 6.25 per cent. Policy stance was kept at neutral to allow the MPC flexibility on future path of policy action.

Advertisement

This was the first rate cut in about 5 years. The repo rate is the interest rate at which the Reserve Bank of India lends to commercial banks. Lending rates and EMIs are all linked to this key interest rate.

Talking about the new Income Tax Bill, Sitharaman, during the press conference today, said the Cabinet has cleared the new income tax proposal on Friday.

"(I) hope to have it introduced in the Lok Sabha in the coming week," she said. Post the inroduction, it will go to a committee for scrutiny.

Advertisement

"The process is the committee gives its recommendation, it comes back, and then the government, through the Cabinet, takes a call whether these amendments are to be taken in, or some of them, or more need to be. It's only after that it again goes to the parliament. So once the parliament passes, it is when they decide on when best to roll it out from," she added.

She didn't give a definite timeline for the rollout of the new income tax framework. She also said both the government and the Reserve Bank of India will continue to work in a well-coordinated fashion to prop up growth and contain inflation.

Advertisement

Fiscal and monetary policy are working in tandem and there has been good coordination between the government and the RBI, she added.