The benefits and risks of RBI’s policy on foreign currency NRI deposits

Lucrative proposition

FCNR(B) deposits can prove lucrative for NRIs. The central bank has liberalized rules on the maximum interest rates that banks can offer on such deposits. It has also liberalized the cap on deposits up to three years to 2.5 percentage points above a widely used global benchmark rate. For US dollar deposits, that benchmark is the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), which closely tracks the US federal funds rate at about 3.63%. Adding the maximum margin means that NRIs can now earn returns on an FCNR deposit of up to 6.13% on deposits up to three years.