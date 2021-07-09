OPEN APP
Home >Economy >RBI gives 3-year extension to Federal Bank CEO

RBI gives 3-year extension to Federal Bank CEO

 1 min read . Updated: 09 Jul 2021, 08:16 PM IST Gopika Gopakumar

Mumbai: The Reserve bank of India has cleared the re-appointment of Shyam Srinivasan as the managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Kerala based Federal Bank for a period of 3 years.

“We wish to inform you that the approval from Reserve Bank of India has been received on July 09, 2021 for the re-appointment of Mr. Shyam Srinivasan as the MD & CEO of the Bank for a period of three years with effect from September 23, 2021 till September 22, 2024," said the bank.

In March this year the bank’s board had recommended another 3 year term for Srinivasan despite two consecutive 12-month extensions given by RBI.

Srinivasan has been in charge of Federal Bank since September 2010. A request by the board for another three-year term in 2019 resulted in only a one-year extension until September 2020. Further, in July last year Srinivasan was again granted a one-year extension that ended on September 22, 2021.

In June, an RBI discussion paper on ‘governance in commercial banks in India’ had proposed to limit the tenure of the promoter CEOs of banks to 10 years and non-promoter CEOs to 15 years. Going by the RBI’s proposed norms, Srinivasan, 59, can serve upto 5 years at the helm.

Earlier this year, RBI had given only a 3 year extension to Chandra Shekhar Ghosh as the MD &CEO of Bandhan bank, as against a 5 year term approved by the bank’s board. Similarly RBI had approved only a one-year term to Vishwavir Ahuja as the MD &CEO of RBL Bank Ltd

