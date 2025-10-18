RBI gold reserves cross $100 billion mark for first time amid price rally, highest share in forex reserves in 20 years

India's gold reserves crossed the $100 billion mark for the first time, according to the Reserve Bank of India's latest foreign exchange reserves data, buoyed by a global price rally even as the central bank's purchases slowed sharply this year.

India's gold holdings rose by $3.595 billion to $102.365 billion in the week through October 10, RBI data showed on Friday, while overall foreign exchange reserves declined $2.18 billion to $697.784 billion.

The share of gold in India's total reserves climbed to 14.7%, the highest since 1996-97, according to traders.

Gold's share in India's foreign exchange reserves has almost doubled over the past decade — from below 7% to nearly 15% — reflecting both steady central bank accumulation and a surge in global bullion prices.

That's led to the $100 billion milestone being hit despite a marked slowdown in the RBI's gold purchases this year.

The central bank bought gold in only four of the first nine months of 2025, compared with near-monthly additions in 2024, according to World Gold Council data.

Cumulative buying from January to September stood at just 4 tons, sharply lower than 50 tons in the same period a year earlier.

The share of gold in India's foreign exchange reserves has increased significantly, largely driven by valuation gains from the rising gold price, said Kavita Chacko, research head for India at the World Gold Council.

Gold has surged about 65% in 2025, powered by a potent mix of macroeconomic, institutional and psychological drivers.

Global central banks continue to accumulate gold as part of reserve diversification away from the U.S. dollar — a trend spurred by heightened geopolitical risks, sanctions pressures and de-dollarisation.