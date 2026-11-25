Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stepped up the repatriation of its gold reserves as central banks globally reassess the risks of holding sovereign assets overseas amid growing geopolitical uncertainty.

The RBI held 740.13 tonnes of gold domestically at the end of September, up from 680.05 tonnes at the end of March earlier this year, according to its latest half-yearly report on the management of foreign exchange reserves. This takes India's share of gold to about 84% of its total holdings of 880.52 tonnes, up from over 77% six months earlier.

The central bank held 140.39 tonnes of gold in safe custody with the Bank of England and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) at the end of September, down from 197.67 tonnes in March. The RBI’s total gold holdings remained unchanged at 880.52 tonnes over the period.

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The latest figures extend the RBI's efforts to bring its gold reserves closer home. In March 2023, only 301.1 tonnes of its total gold reserves were held domestically.

The RBI’s report also showed that gold’s share in India’s foreign exchange reserves, in value terms, stood at over 14% at the end of September, down from nearly 17% at the end of March.

The decline came despite the increase in domestically held bullion, reflecting movements in gold prices and the overall value of foreign exchange reserves. During April-September, international gold prices declined by around 9%, with the average price easing from about $4,721 per troy ounce in April to $4,319 in September. This was due to rising US Treasury yields, a stronger dollar and expectations of tighter monetary policy.

India’s overall foreign exchange reserves stood at $737.78 billion at the end of September, compared with $691.11 billion at the end of March. As of 13 November, India’s total FX reserves were $705.34 billion, of which gold reserves accounted for 14% at $98.61 billion.

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The shift comes against the backdrop of growing concerns among central banks about the risks associated with holding sovereign assets in foreign jurisdictions. The freezing of a substantial portion of Russia’s foreign exchange reserves by Western countries following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022 brought these risks into the limelight, prompting several countries to reassess where their reserves are held.

The trend is not new and not limited to India. Several central banks have reassessed where they store their gold amid geopolitical uncertainty and these include the likes of Germany and Netherlands, according to a report by the World Gold Council on 15 September.

However, more recently, the Netherlands moved about 86 tonnes from North America to London to improve the liquidity and tradability of its reserves. Meanwhile, France sold 129 tonnes held in New York and acquired an equivalent quantity of replacement gold in Europe in 2025-26. These developments show that central banks are not necessarily bringing all their gold home and some are also weighing the benefits of access to international gold markets, the report said.

“These findings suggest growing interest among several central banks in reassessing and diversifying their gold storage arrangements. Some are increasing domestic storage, while others are broadening the range of overseas locations they use. This points to diversification of custody rather than a uniform move towards domestic storage,” the report said.

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Gold is held overseas primarily for market liquidity, ease of trading and swaps, lower transport risks, and geographic diversification.