RBI governor asks banks to treat MSMEs as long-term partners

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Sanjay Malhotra on Monday called on banks and financial institutions to deepen their engagement with the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, saying small businesses should be treated as long-term business partners rather than merely a regulatory obligation.

Speaking at the inauguration of the week-long celebrations leading up to International MSME Day 2026 in Kochi, Malhotra outlined a three-pronged agenda for financial institutions to strengthen credit access and support the growth of the sector.

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“MSMEs should not be considered as a regulatory obligation alone, but as long-term business partners whose sustained growth generates durable financial returns and broad social value,” he said.

He asked financial institutions to make greater use of India's digital public infrastructure, including the account aggregator framework, the Unified Lending Interface (ULI), Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS), GST data trails and Aadhaar-enabled authentication, to build a more inclusive credit ecosystem.

'Accelerate implementation' He also asked banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to accelerate the implementation of various government-backed programmes such as priority sector lending, Mudra, PM-SWANIDHI, PM Vishwakarma, credit guarantee scheme for micro and small enterprises.

Highlighting the importance of combining technology with personalised customer engagement, the governor added that relationship banking, deepened and informed by digital data, can be a powerful and humanising complement to technology-led credit delivery.

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Malhotra also urged MSMEs to take greater responsibility for their own growth and formalisation and called upon MSMEs to use platforms and frameworks developed to improve access to credit and financial services.

“Benefits of government schemes can be availed only for units registered under URC. I request all of you to register, which is entirely online and free of charge, relying on PAN and Aadhaar,” he said.

Stress on financial discipline Malhotra also stressed the importance of financial discipline and trust in building sustainable enterprises.

“Just like quality and timely delivery are essential to build trust for long relationship with customers… similarly, formalisation, digital adoption and financial discipline are vital for securing and sustaining the trust of financiers,” he said.

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