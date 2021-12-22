MPC minutes: Monetary policy set to get more challenging, says RBI governor

"In the domestic front, even as the prospects for economic activity are improving, there is still a slack with key drivers like private consumption remaining well below their pre-pandemic levels. Given these uncertainties, continued policy support is warranted for a durable, broad-based and self-sustaining rebound, especially to nurture revival in sectors which are lagging and to safeguard those which are exposed to the evolving headwinds," Shaktikanta Das added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}