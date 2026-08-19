RBI governor Malhotra sees scope for policy rate recalibration

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India governor Sanjay Malhotra said that the moderation in inflation could warrant a recalibration of the policy rate, the minutes of the August policy meeting, released on Wednesday, showed.

With headline inflation averaging 3.93% so far this year and core inflation expected to converge with headline inflation in the final quarter, it may suggest a recalibration of policy rate. The central bank has projected core inflation to average 4.3% in 2026-27.

However, the central bank needs greater clarity on the persistence of elevated prices before making a move, he said in his statement recorded in the minutes of the August Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

“I would prefer to wait for more certainty to emerge on the inflation trajectory in terms of the persistence of realised prints at these or higher levels, the forecast and the likely levels to which inflation may normalise and settle for any recalibration of the policy rate,” he said.

This came as he voted to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% and to retain the ‘neutral’ stance on 5 August.

He also cautioned that the central bank would need to remain vigilant to risks from food, fuel and other input prices feeding into broader inflation. “Any evidence of these risks materialising may need policy tightening,” the governor said.

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Inflationary pressures According to Malhotra, the current rise in headline inflation was primarily supply-driven, with higher food and fuel prices accounting for much of the increase. He said there were limited signs of generalisation of inflation, while core inflation remained modest and inflation expectations were contained.

He said inflation was expected to peak in the third quarter before moderating, while the economy remained resilient despite external headwinds. He retained the RBI’s FY27 growth projection of 6.7%, calling the pace ‘robust, given the headwinds.’