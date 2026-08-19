RBI governor Malhotra sees scope for policy rate recalibration

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India governor Sanjay Malhotra said that the moderation in inflation could warrant a recalibration of the policy rate, the minutes of the August policy meeting, released on Wednesday, showed.

With headline inflation averaging 3.93% so far this year and core inflation expected to converge with headline inflation in the final quarter, it may suggest a recalibration of policy rate. The central bank has projected core inflation to average 4.3% in 2026-27.

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However, the central bank needs greater clarity on the persistence of elevated prices before making a move, he said in his statement recorded in the minutes of the August Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

“I would prefer to wait for more certainty to emerge on the inflation trajectory in terms of the persistence of realised prints at these or higher levels, the forecast and the likely levels to which inflation may normalise and settle for any recalibration of the policy rate,” he said.

This came as he voted to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% and to retain the ‘neutral’ stance on 5 August.

He also cautioned that the central bank would need to remain vigilant to risks from food, fuel and other input prices feeding into broader inflation. “Any evidence of these risks materialising may need policy tightening,” the governor said.

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Inflationary pressures According to Malhotra, the current rise in headline inflation was primarily supply-driven, with higher food and fuel prices accounting for much of the increase. He said there were limited signs of generalisation of inflation, while core inflation remained modest and inflation expectations were contained.

He said inflation was expected to peak in the third quarter before moderating, while the economy remained resilient despite external headwinds. He retained the RBI’s FY27 growth projection of 6.7%, calling the pace ‘robust, given the headwinds.’

Despite the conflict in West Asia disrupting supply chains, heightened uncertainty, and an erratic monsoon so far, the Indian economy has performed better than expected in the June quarter, he said, adding that it is expected to remain resilient going ahead.

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About the Author Subhana Shaikh Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven ...Read More ✕ Subhana Shaikh Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.



She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.



At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.



Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.