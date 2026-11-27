Reserve Bank of India governor Sanjay Malhotra urged micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to leverage India's free trade agreements to access markets overseas and become part of global value chains.

He also urged banks to move beyond regulatory compliance in lending to small businesses and flagged low artificial intelligence adoption by MSMEs.

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“India's expanding network of free trade agreements, you are all aware, a number of them have been signed by India in the recent past, including the UK and the EU, which opens up huge markets," Malhotra said at the SME Finance and Investment Summit in Mumbai on Friday.

He said the FTAs would improve market access for small businesses and create opportunities for them to specialize in segments of global value chains. Labour-intensive MSME industries could become important conduits for realizing the benefits of greater trade integration.

India’s trade engagement has expanded through agreements with several economies. The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, which came into force on 15 July, provides zero-duty access for almost 99% of India’s exports to the UK.

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Negotiations for the India-EU FTA concluded in January, with the agreement expected to provide preferential market access for more than 99% of India’s exports by trade value. The EU agreement is still subject to signing and ratification.

The India-EU FTA is expected to be signed later this year and come into effect by March or April next year, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. The India-US trade deal was also close to culmination, Goyal said, with the process and pathway for finalizing the agreement beginning to take shape.

India's annual merchandise exports reached $441.78 billion in FY26.

Improving quality However, Malhotra cautioned that merely securing market access would not automatically translate into higher exports. Businesses would need to improve product quality, among other things, to benefit from the agreements.

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“Please learn about the FTAs and see what needs to be done to improve the quality, the timeliness of the delivery to you, the standards, the certifications and the available support are there to help you and take advantage of these new opportunities," he said.

The governor highlighted the limited adoption of emerging technologies among smaller businesses, saying AI could help them compete with larger companies on speed, quality and personalization.

"India's MSME sector has an AI adoption rate of about 15% – behind peers such as China and, of course, the advanced economies,” he said.

Citing a recent survey, he said 76% of MSME leaders used AI in some form, but only 5% had made it central to their operations. AI could generate an estimated $600 billion-700 billion in economic value for the MSME sector, he added.

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Malhotra identified digital accounting, inventory management, quality control and customer engagement as areas where AI could improve business efficiency. However, technology adoption would also require investment in employee skills to translate into better products and lower costs.

Malhotra called on banks to approach MSME financing as a long-term business relationship.

“Lending to MSMEs should not be approached merely for the purpose of regulatory compliance or for meeting some targets that we may have given to you,” he said.

Credit guarantees Banks should develop sectoral and cluster-level expertise, identify viable enterprises and provide timely support, he said. Credit guarantee schemes should be used to share lending risks rather than avoid due diligence.

“The objective here is not indiscriminate lending. It is timely, informed and responsive lending to viable consumers," Malhotra said.

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He added that digital infrastructure should complement, rather than replace, personal relationships between bankers and borrowers.

Also Read | Centre launches 7 new EPM interventions to push MSME exports

MSMEs accounted for 35.4% of manufacturing, 48.58% of exports, and 31.1% of GDP, according to the Economic Survey for 2025-26. The survey noted that MSME credit remained the primary driver of industrial credit growth during H1FY26.

The governor said improving MSME productivity could have significant implications for economic growth. If Indian MSMEs raised productivity to the level of leading companies in their respective subsectors in advanced economies, it could provide an 11% boost to GDP, he said.

He noted that micro-enterprises account for 99% of all MSMEs, underlining the need for smaller businesses to invest in technology, innovation and scale.