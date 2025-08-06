RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announces THESE consumer centric moves: re-KYC, Jan Dhan accounts, locker settlement & more

Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra on August 6 announced three consumer centric measures, after the monetary policy committee (RBI MPC) outcome today.He added that these are aimed at the interest and welfare of citizens, including those at the bottom of the pyramid.
“Let me underline that for us at RBI, the interest and welfare of the citizens of India is foremost. It is the people of India, including those at the bottom of the pyramid, who are our raison detre, or the reason of our being. In this regard, I have three consumer-centric announcements to make,” Sanjay Malhotra stated.
Sanjay Malhotra on August 6 announced that the RBI MPC has decided to keep repo rates unchanged at 5.50 per cent. Further, the policy stance will also remain unchanged as ‘Neutral’, he added.
With regard to inflation forecast, the governor lowered the projection to 3.1 per cent from the earlier estimate of 3.7 per cent for the current financial year.
The decision comes as the central bank has already frontloaded easing through both a rate cut and a 100 basis points (bps) CRR reduction earlier this year. Headed by Sanjay Malhotra, this is the RBI's third bi-monthly monetary policy of FY26, which met from August 4 to August 6.
The MPC consists of three RBI officials — Sanjay Malhotra (Governor), Poonam Gupta (Deputy Governor), Rajiv Ranjan (Executive Director); and three external members — Nagesh Kumar (Director and Chief Executive, Institute for Studies in Industrial Development, New Delhi), Saugata Bhattacharya (Economist), and Ram Singh (Director, Delhi School of Economics).