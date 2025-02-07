Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on February 7 announced that the Monetary Policy Committe (MPC) has unanimously decided to cut repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25 per cent from 6.50 per cent. Notably, in his first MPC as RBI Governor, Malhotra has delivered the first RBI rate cut in five years.

The RBI Governor further said that the policy stance by the MPC is maintained as “neutral”.

The move was in line with expectations after Budget 2025, as the central bank was expected to take measures to address falling economic growth and face challenges of tighter liquidity conditions, depreciating rupee and heightened geopolitical uncertainty. In his speech, Governor Malhotra noted, “The resolutions of the Monetary Policy Committee impact the lives of all citizens of the country. It is of relevance to businesses, economists and all parties.”

First Rate Cut in 5 Years Since May 2020 RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced the policy decision, citing inflation was aligning with the target. The MPC unanimously decided to cut rates and maintain the stance. RBI cut benchmark rates for the first time in nearly five years. It had last reduced the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4 per cent in May 2020.

The meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by the new RBI Governor Malhotra was scheduled from February 5 to 7 and the credit policy decision was announced at 10 am today. This was the first RBI policy under the new Governor Malhotra and also the first RBI MPC meeting after the Union Budget 2025-2026 was presented on February 1.

The last rate cut was announced in May 2020, when the central bank lowered the repo rate to 4 per cent. Subsequently, the RBI raised interest rates seven times, reaching 6.50 per cent. The rate has remained unchanged since February 2023.

FY26 real GDP growth at 6.7% In its fifth bi-monthly committee meeting for FY24–25, the RBI has maintained the real GDP growth forecast for the next fiscal year (FY26) at 6.7 per cent. This is slightly higher than the revised estimate of 6.6 per cent for FY25, which was downgraded from 7.2 per cent in the December MPC meeting.