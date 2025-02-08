RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra targets ‘investor-friendly’ India: How will the rate cut impact sluggish growth?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Saturday, February 8, that the central bank aims to make India more investor-friendly, and the rates cuts are set to support growth and consumption in the nation, reported the news agency PTI.

The central bank head also said that RBI is not worried about the day-to-day movement of the Indian Rupee, as the market forces are the ones to decide the value of the currency, reported the news agency.

The currency hit its all-time low level at 87.59 against the US dollar on Thursday, February 6, before recovering after the Indian central bank decided to cut the interest rates.

The Reserve Bank of India focuses on the medium to long-term outlook of the currency, reported the news agency citing Union Finance Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 7 announced a 25-basis-points rate cut to 6.25 per cent to fuel the growth engines after five years.

Rupee's effect on Inflation Sanjay Malhotra also said that a 5 per cent depreciation of the nation's currency has a 30-35 basis points impact on India's domestic inflation rate, as per the report.

The RBI Governor Malhotra in the latest Monetary Policy announcement on February 7, announced that the central bank expects the inflation target for the financial year 2025-26 to be at 4.2 per cent while retaining the FY2025 forecast at 4.8 per cent.

Mint reported, citing a government data release on January 13, that India's retail inflation eased to a four-month low in December. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based on retail inflation rose 5.22 per cent in December, which is lower than the 5.48 per cent in November and 5.69 per cent a year ago. The lower inflation data was attributed to the slow increase in food prices.

Food inflation increased by 10.87 per cent in October, compared to 9.24 per cent in September and 5.66 per cent in August 2024.