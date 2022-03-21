RBI governor says no fears of stagflation in India, will monitor inflation

RBI governor says no fears of stagflation in India, will monitor inflation2 min read . 05:40 PM IST
- Addressing the CII National Council meeting, Shaktikanta Das said that banks are well-capitalised with system level capital adequacy ratio at 16
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has infused around ₹17 lakh crore during past two years and will ensure adequate funds that economy needs, governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday.
He said despite the headwinds arising from the Russia-Ukraine war, the economy is better placed given the high forex reserves and low current account gap.
"We are comfortably placed to deal with any challenges with regard to financing the CAD, and the RBI stands committed to deal with any challenges on this front," he said.
Addressing the CII National Council meeting, the RBI governor said that banks are well capitalised with system level capital adequacy ratio at 16. Gross NPAs fell to record low of 6.5%, he said.
Speaking on the higher inflation levels over the past two months, Das said that similar situation had prevailed in 2020 and he hopes that inflation would moderate going forward. Das, however said, he would not like to speculate on the monetary policy stance and interest rates in the future and would leave it to the MPC to decide.
Responding to a query, the governor said there are no fears of stagflation in India and that he doesn't see inflation going over 6% in the financial year 2022-23.
India's retail inflation, based on consumer price index (CPI) has stayed above RBI's comfort zone for the last two months, raising calls for the Central bank to tighten the monetary policy.
Meanwhile, Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation accelerated to 13.11% in February from 12.96% in the previous month.
Economists cautioned that inflation would likely remain elevated in view of the escalating global geopolitical tensions.
The RBI is expected to raise its inflation forecast for 2022-23 in its upcoming policy meeting in April from 4.5%.
Shaktikanta Das further said the financial health of banks has improved substantially with provision coverage ratio bank standing at 6.9%.
