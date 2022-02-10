The CPI inflation projection for FY23 is at 4.5%, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday.

The RBI governor expects inflation to peak in the current quarter with tolerance band, moderating in the second half of next fiscal.

The hardening of crude oil prices, however, presents a major upside risk to the inflation outlook. Core inflation remains elevated at tolerance testing levels, although the continuing pass through of tax cuts relating to petrol and diesel last November would help to moderate input cost pressures to some extent, Das said.

According to a Reuters poll, India's retail inflation that will be officially released on Monday, likely accelerated to 6% in January, the upper limit of the Central bank's tolerance band, driven by higher consumer goods and telecom prices along with a comparatively low rate a year ago.

Inflation is climbing across the world and India is no exception but price rises have stayed relatively tame by historical standards, allowing the central bank to leave interest rates unchanged for now.

The governor has projected India's economic growth for the financial year 2023 (FY23) at 7.8%.

Further, the Central bank has left the benchmark interest rate or repo rate -- the rate at which banks borrow from the Central bank -- unchanged at 4% for the tenth consecutive time and decided to continue with accommodative stance.

The RBI has adopted an ultra-loose monetary policy in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and in order to shore up the economy with adequate liquidity, it has last slashed key rate to record low of 4% and it has been held at that level since May 2020.

The monetary policy committee (MPC) three-day deliberations ended today. The bi-monthly policy meeting came in the wake of Union Budget 2022, inflationary concerns and evolving geo-political situation.

There was a general consensus among analysts and commentators that RBI will maintain status quo on bench interest rate or repo rate.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.