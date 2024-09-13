RBI governor signals no policy change despite inflation dip | Mint

Economy
RBI governor signals no policy change despite inflation dip
Summary
(Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank governor signaled he’s in no hurry to cut interest rates despite recent softening in inflation in the world’s fastest-growing major economy.
