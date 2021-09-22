RBI governor on Wednesday stressed on the need to focus on labour and market reforms for faster growth post the pandemic.

Speaking at 48th AIMA National Management Convention, Das also pitched for increased investment in healthcare, infrastructure for sustainable growth post-pandemic

By securing health and immunity of poor, we can make great leap towards inclusive growth. Dynamic, resilient financial system root of stronger economic growth, he said

Covid-19 pandemic has affected poor and vulnerable more in developing countries, post pandemic, global trade is vital for economic recovery; need to bolster exports, the RBI governor further said.

Global recovery has been uneven across countries and sectors. Advanced economies have normalized faster on back of a higher pace of vaccination and larger policy support. Emerging and developing economies are lagging due to slow access to vaccines and binding constraints on policy support, Das added.

Das said that in a post-pandemic world, India's prospects are underpinned by several dynamic sectors. These sectors include IT services, digital momentum and e-commerce, pharmaceutical.

"In recent period, India has turned exporter of mobile phones," he said.

