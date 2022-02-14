Amid growing voices that the Central bank has kept aside its inflation mandate to prioritise growth even as other central banks move towards policy normalisation, governor Shaktikanta Das said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is committed to inflation targeting and the likely uptick in January inflation towards the upper end of its target band should not create any panic.

"Today's inflation print is expected to be around 6%. So that should not surprise or create any alarm, because we have taken that into consideration," Das said.

"There's a sort of major delicate balance between inflation and growth and the Reserve Bank is fully aware of its commitment to inflation," he added.

Das made the comments after a meeting with the country's finance minister and the central bank's board in a customary post-budget meeting.

A Reuters Poll has projected that India's retail inflation has accelerated to 6% in January, near the RBI's upper limit. The Central bank's monetary policy has been given the mandate to maintain annual inflation at 4% until March 31, 2026, with an upper tolerance of 6% and a lower tolerance of 2%.

According to the poll, the high inflation print was likely driven by higher consumer goods and telecom prices along with a comparatively low rate a year ago.

Das reiterated that the inflation trajectory in India was on a downward slope since October and despite global crude oil prices having spiked in recent weeks the central bank had taken into account all scenarios.

Last week, the RBI's monetary policy committee kept rates and its stance unchanged to ensure a broad-based recovery and projected retail inflation to ease to 4.5% in the next fiscal year.

Das also said the Reserve Bank of India is working on the borrowing programme for the next fiscal year, while the country's inclusion in global bond indexes is also a work in progress.

The government is scheduled to borrow as much as 14.95 trillion rupees from the market next fiscal year, with traders hoping the RBI will step in to help the market absorb the supplies, by announcing open market bond purchases or other steps.

Das said the government's decision to sell sovereign green bonds will also help widen the foreign investor base.

According to data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry on Monday, India's wholesale inflation eased to 12.96% in January from 13.56% in the previous month.

