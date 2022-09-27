Home / Economy / RBI has to find ways to replenish forex reserves: HDFC Bank economist
RBI has to find ways to replenish forex reserves: HDFC Bank economist
Reuters
RBI may need to think of ways to bulk up its forex reserves, should the pool shrink to near $500 billion in the coming months, says HDFC Bank Chief Economist Abheek Barua
The Reserve Bank of India may need to find ways to replenish its foreign exchange reserves such as encouraging non-resident Indians to deposit more funds, as it looks to stabilise a depreciating rupee, HDFC Bank Chief Economist Abheek Barua said.
The Indian currency has weakened 9.5% so far this year, with the central bank defending the rupee via dollar sales that have depleted its forex reserves to $545 billion from the peak of $642 billion a year ago.
"The central bank should intervene to ensure that a falling currency does not eclipse India's fundamentals," Barua wrote in a note this week.
While there might be some benefits of a depreciated currency in closing the trade gap, the damage to the capital account in terms of reduced confidence of investors will outweigh this benefit, he said.
According to Barua, the central bank may need to think of ways to bulk up its forex reserves, should the pool shrink to near $500 billion in the coming months.
"More capital is needed at this stage to stabilise the rupee and enable the RBI to replenish its reserves chest," he said.
In July, the RBI had allowed banks to raise foreign currency non-resident deposits at higher costs and permitted foreign investors to buy shorter term local debt as a way to encourage more inflows.
Those measures have only helped marginally, analysts say.