RBI holds off-cycle policy meet, says inflation to remain high in near-term

RBI holds off-cycle policy meet, says inflation to remain high in near-term

File Photo of RBI governor Shaktikanta Das
1 min read . 02:11 PM IST Livemint

  • Das said India is not an island in globally connected world.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das Wednesday said it held an off cycle-meeting amid high inflation and voted to increase repo rate by 40 basis points

Das said India is not an island in globally connected world and that it took the decision based on existing realities.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to its highest in more than two weeks on Wednesday before the RBI statement.

Since the RBI turned hawkish last month as inflation jumped, traders have priced in the most aggressive rate hikes in the region for the central bank.

The unscheduled statement comes just as the Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points later today, which may spur capital outflows from emerging markets.

The RBI today morning announced that the governor will make an unscheduled statement.