RBI holds rates amid split in MPC over policy stance

Following the policy announcement, economists are expecting the next policy action from RBI only by early next year. “This process can be taken to its logical conclusion by restoring the reverse-repo and repo rate gap back to 25 bps, depending on the actual growth outcomes. It appears that by the end of 2021 or early 2022, a reverse repo hike within the accommodative stance is possible, especially if the pace of vaccination improves and reduces the impact of the pandemic on economic activity further," said Gaurav Kapur, chief economist, Indusind Bank.

