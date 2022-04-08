As expected, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its key lending rate at a record low as the monetary policy committee (MPC) decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4%. The reverse repo rate, or the key borrowing rate, was also kept unchanged at 3.35%.

While the RBI's rate-setting panel kept its accommodative stance, it also voted unanimously to focus on “withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth."

The central bank, however, said it would restore the width of the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) corridor to 50 basis points, which was seen as a first step to move away from the ultra loose monetary policy embraced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The RBI has responded to both to the new inflation and growth challenges that have emerged due geopolitical tensions that have manifested themselves in rising commodity prices. While the RBI kept its monetary policy stance unchanged, it restored the policy corridor to pre-pandemic levels and provided a commitment towards a slow reduction of liquidity going forward," Abheek Barua, Chief Economist, HDFC Bank.

The RBI slashed the GDP growth projection for the current fiscal to 7.2% from 7.8% earlier, while raising the CPI inflation forecast to 5.7% from 4.5%.

“This is clearly a hawkish policy as compared to the February meeting, justified by the inflationary pressures that have emerged over the past month. The upward inflation forecast revision seems sensible given the broad-based nature of price increases," Barua added.

This is the 11th time in a row that the MPC headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has maintained the status quo. The central bank had last revised its policy repo rate or the short-term lending rate on May 22, 2020, in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting the interest rate to a historic low.

“With multiple risks on both inflation and growth trajectory in the current fiscal year, we expect two reluctant rate hikes, most likely starting in second quarter. Combined with gradual and calibrated liquidity withdrawal, we nevertheless, expect financing conditions to still remain easy over the full year, to support economic activities," said Rajni Thakur, Chief Economist, RBL Bank.

