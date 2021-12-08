MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday held its key lending rate for the ninth straight time, as risks to economic growth from the new Omicron coronavirus variant outweighed fears about fuelling inflation.

The central bank’s monetary policy committee left the repo rate unchanged at 4%, and contrary to expectations of a section of economists, it retained the reverse repo rate, choosing to keep its plan of moving towards normalization of policy from December in abeyance.

Announcing the decisions, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said the economy is well-positioned on the path to recovery, but it cannot be immune to global spillovers or to possible surges of infections from new mutations, including the Omicron variant. For these reasons, he said the central bank has decided to adopt a cautious approach.

View Full Image In the balance

“Considering it appropriate to wait for growth signals to become solidly entrenched while remaining watchful on inflation dynamics, the MPC decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 4% and to continue with an accommodative stance as long as necessary to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis and continue to mitigate the impact of covid-19 on the economy, while ensuring inflation remains within the target going forward," Das said.

While the threat from the Omicron strain is still low in India, the fact that the variant can evade the protections afforded by vaccines and spread swiftly may have prompted the central bank to delay its plan to shift away from the pandemic era’s easy-money policy.

RBI retained its inflation forecast for this fiscal at 5.3% and GDP growth estimate at 9.5%. The MPC, however, expressed concern about the stickiness of core CPI inflation above the 6% mark, led by input price pressures. While the rate-setting panel emphasized that price stability remains the cardinal principle of monetary policy, economists believe that the policy statement is less hawkish than anticipated.

“In our view, the February policy will likely mark the start of policy normalization with a reverse repo rate hike to normalize the policy rate corridor. However, we anticipate the lift-off and its quantum to be contingent on the impact of Omicron on economic activity. If the growth momentum remains durable, we would then expect that RBI could choose to hike the reverse repo rate 40bps to adjust the policy rate corridor in one shot. Next, we expect this to be followed by a hike in the repo rate in April, with a cumulative rise of 150bps in FY23," Morgan Stanley said in a report after RBI announced its decisions.

RBI, however, raised the 14-day variable reverse repo rate (VRRR) quantum to ₹7.5 trillion by December-end from ₹6 trillion currently. It said from January, liquidity absorption would be undertaken through the auction route. Economists expect that with this tightening, the call money rate will inch closer to 4% before February. VRRR is the rate at which RBI borrows from banks through an auction.

“While RBI did not raise the reverse repo rate by 20bps in the December policy, as we were expecting, it essentially delivered a “stealth tightening" by announcing that liquidity absorption from 1 January will be mainly through the auction route, which in our view will raise the overnight call money rate closer to 4%, before the next monetary policy," said Kaushik Das, chief economist, Deutsche Bank.

