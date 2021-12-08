RBI holds rates, puts premium on growth

“In our view, the February policy will likely mark the start of policy normalization with a reverse repo rate hike to normalize the policy rate corridor. However, we anticipate the lift-off and its quantum to be contingent on the impact of Omicron on economic activity. If the growth momentum remains durable, we would then expect that RBI could choose to hike the reverse repo rate 40bps to adjust the policy rate corridor in one shot. Next, we expect this to be followed by a hike in the repo rate in April, with a cumulative rise of 150bps in FY23," Morgan Stanley said in a report after RBI announced its decisions.