RBI signals cautious optimism on growth-inflation balance

The lower GDP growth in Q2FY25 at 5.4% has mainly been driven by shrinking private consumption expenditure and investment growth. The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) felt to 56.5 in November’24 from 57.5 in October’24 while the services PMI narrowly declined to 58.4 in November’24 from 58.5 in October’24. However, the high frequency indicators suggest that the domestic economic activity have bottomed out in Q2FY25 and has since recouped support from the festive season followed by an uptick in rural activities. This may help some uptick in GDP growth in H2FY25.