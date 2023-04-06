RBI holds steady on rates, but pause may not endure

RBI holds steady on rates, but pause may not endure3 min read . 06 Apr 2023
Governor Shaktikanta Das said the decision is specific to April MPC meeting only
MUMBAI :The Reserve Bank of India unexpectedly held its benchmark interest rate steady on Thursday following six consecutive hikes since May last year. However, governor Shaktikanta Das stressed that the pause does not mean a pivot, and further rate hikes may follow.
While all six monetary policy committee (MPC) members voted to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, all but Jayanth R. Varma decided to keep the policy stance as ‘withdrawal of accommodation".
The MPC’s decision on Thursday surprised economists and investors, who were expecting a 25-basis points rate hike. Only two of 15 economists surveyed by Mint said they expect RBI to pause. Indian bonds rallied, with the yield on benchmark 10-year note falling seven basis points to 7.20%, and the local currency gained.
The banking turmoil has further clouded the global economic outlook, prompting many central banks, including RBI, to adopt a wait-and-watch approach before making any changes to monetary policy. The recent collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the US and the forced merger of Credit Suisse with UBS in Europe have triggered global market turbulence, complicating central banks’ decision-making process as they weigh their steps.
Making the key policy announcement, Das emphasized that the decision to pause rate hikes was specific to the April meeting only.
“The MPC decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5% in this meeting, with readiness to act, should the situation so warrant. The MPC will continue to keep a strong vigil on the evolving inflation and growth outlook and will not hesitate to take further action as may be required in its future meetings," the MPC resolution said.
The MPC also decided to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target while supporting growth, it said.
The committee has so far raised the repo rate by 250 basis points since May 2022. Das explained that this rate increase had been fully transmitted to the overnight call money rate, which is the rate at which banks lend to each other overnight to meet their day-to-day cash needs. The committee, therefore, felt it necessary to assess the progress made so far while closely monitoring the evolving inflation outlook.
On inflation, MPC decided to marginally reduce the consumer price index (CPI) inflation forecast for FY24 to 5.2% from 5.3% earlier. The committee expects inflation to fall within the target band of 2-6% this fiscal year after taking into account a lower annual average crude oil price -- $85 per barrel, compared to $90 a barrel earlier -- coupled with a normal monsoon. According to the bi-annual monetary policy report released on Thursday, MPC expects CPI inflation to average 4.5% in the fiscal year 2025.
Meanwhile, the growth forecast for the current fiscal (FY24) was marginally increased to 6.5% from 6.4% earlier. Economists expect a prolonged pause with the possibility of a rate cut in the second half if inflation falls in line with RBI’s assessment. “We think the peak of headline CPI inflation is likely behind us. Our estimates suggest that headline inflation will likely soften towards 5% by June 2023 compared to 6.4% registered in February," said Tanvee Gupta Jain, India economist at UBS. Jain said that UBS maintains its base case view that MPC will likely lower the repo rate by 50 bps in the second half of FY24 (2H FY24), particularly if the Fed pivots.