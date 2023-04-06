RBI holds steady on rates, but pause may not endure

Meanwhile, the growth forecast for the current fiscal (FY24) was marginally increased to 6.5% from 6.4% earlier. Economists expect a prolonged pause with the possibility of a rate cut in the second half if inflation falls in line with RBI’s assessment. “We think the peak of headline CPI inflation is likely behind us. Our estimates suggest that headline inflation will likely soften towards 5% by June 2023 compared to 6.4% registered in February," said Tanvee Gupta Jain, India economist at UBS. Jain said that UBS maintains its base case view that MPC will likely lower the repo rate by 50 bps in the second half of FY24 (2H FY24), particularly if the Fed pivots.