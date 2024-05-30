India poised for stronger growth over next decade amid AI, climate risks: RBI
Summary
- Although India’s economic outlook remains buoyant, geopolitical tensions, geoeconomic fragmentation, and adverse climate shocks pose serious risks, RBI said in its annual report for 2023-24
- India's real GDP growth in FY24 accelerated to 7.6%–the third successive year of 7% or above growth, RBI said
India’s economic outlook remains buoyant owing to the government's increased spending on infrastructure without deviating from its fiscal consolidation goals, among other key factors, the Reserve Bank of India said in its annual report for 2023-24.