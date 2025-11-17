If India embraces structurally low inflation, here’s what it must be ready for
Deepa Vasudevan 4 min read 17 Nov 2025, 11:01 am IST
Summary
India's inflation may be undergoing a structural shift, supported by the RBI's flexible inflation-targeting policy. This lower, more stable inflation could impact exchange rates, interest rates, and create policy space. But will it sustain?
Nearly a decade ago, India’s central bank adopted a framework of “flexible inflation targeting", or FIT. It is widely accepted that inflation has been managed well under this mechanism.
