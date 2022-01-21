RBI infuses short term liquidity as inter-bank rates rise on GST outflows

RBI infuses short term liquidity as inter-bank rates rise on GST outflows2 min read . 07:18 PM IST
- The central bank announced a variable rate repo auction of ₹75,000 crore on Friday and ₹50,000 crore on Thursday, according to RBI’s statement.
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India conducted two back-to-back auctions to infuse liquidity into the system as call money rates crossed more than the repo rate of 4% on both consecutive days.
During Friday’s auction, RBI received bids worth ₹1.22 Lakh crore compared to the notified amount of ₹75,000 crore, a sign of liquidity shortfall in the system.
This led to a sharp spike in the cut off rate during auction to 4.09% and weighted average rate to 4.11%.
The call money rate, which the banks use for interbank lending, touched 4.55% during trade on Friday. The call money rate had touched a high of 4.65% on Thursday.
According to RBI, the system liquidity had tightened owing to larger than expected collections under the goods and services tax (GST). This is reflected in the hardening of overnight money market rates, and in amounts under the fixed rate reverse repo of the liquidity adjustment facility, it said.
The yield on 10-year G-sec closed at 6.63% on Friday compared to 6.61% a day ago.
“Long end yields will not react to this frictional liquidity issue. RBI takes out liquidity through variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction, and on top of that there are larger GST outflows, that is why RBI had to infuse liquidity through variable rate repo auction," said a dealer with a private sector bank.
“Nearly ₹2.49 lakh crore worth of liquidity is expected to come into the system after the 28-day and 7-day VRRRs mature on Tuesday and another ₹4.35 lakh crore will come into the system after 14-daay VRRR mature on Friday. This liquidity will help normalise call rate," said Gopal Tripathi, head of treasury, Janalakshmi Small Finance Bank.
The banking system has been in a liquidity surplus mode since June 2019. The liquidity surplus widened significantly and averaged Rs. 7.7 lakh crore last year.
RBI has been continuously doing the Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auctions to remove this excess liquidity from the banking system.
“The persistent liquidity surplus has been aided by the lower credit disbursement from banks versus the deposit inflows. Increased government spending and the liquidity injection by the RBI (through open market purchases, and its foreign currency purchases) have further added to the surplus in the banking system over time," said Care Ratings in a report dated 3 January.
