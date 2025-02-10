RBI’s first rate cut in five years is small but can be effective

Bank margins

Banks usually lose net interest margins (NIMs) when rates are cut. The impact may be less this time, as rising deposit rates have already been compressing bank margins. Going forward, margins are likely to be flat or fall slightly, depending on bank-specific features. On the assets side, loans given on external benchmark-linked rate (EBLR) re-price down faster than marginal cost lending rate (MCLR) loans. So, their relative shares in a bank’s loan book will determine the speed of adjustment. On the liabilities side, banks with a higher share of current and savings account deposits will benefit, as term deposits are repriced only on maturity.