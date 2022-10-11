RBI interventions keep rupee range-bound at 82.35

RBI interventions keep rupee range-bound at 82.352 min read . 04:09 PM IST
- Traders are of the view that the RBI likely sold dollars via state-run banks and conducted buy/sell swaps to limit the rupee's losses
The rupee ended little changed today as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervened to limit any significant fall in the local currency amid risk aversion stemming from the US rate hike fears and escalating geopolitical tensions.
The rupee closed at 82.35 (provisional), compared to its previous close of 82.32, against US dollar. Meanwhile, Asian currencies notched big losses after Russia fired missiles into Ukraine and as rising bets of a big US Federal Reserve rate hike fuelled gains in the dollar.
The Indian currency traded in a narrow 9 paisa range all day. Traders are of the view that the RBI likely sold dollars via state-run banks and conducted buy/sell swaps to limit the rupee's losses.
"The RBI is trying to protect the 82.40-per-dollar level, otherwise it would've been at 82.80," Sajal Gupta, head of forex and rates at Edelweiss Securities, said.
Gupta said the intervention is a way to protect inflation from rising in India.
After falling to an all-time low of 82.6950 against the dollar in early trade yesterday, following a US jobs report last week that strengthened bets of more aggressive rate hikes, the rupee opened at a new record low for the second straight day in the previous session.
"Rupee traded in a narrow range after hitting fresh all-time lows against the US dollar. Dollar has been gaining momentum in the past few sessions following better-than-expected non farm payrolls numbers from the US," said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
A weaker currency results in imported inflation through the purchase of goods at higher prices.
The US dollar strengthened for a fourth consecutive session to above 113 on Monday, as investors continue to bet the US Federal Reserve will press ahead with its aggressive tightening plans. Further, a sharp rise in US 10 year’s treasury yield supported the US dollar, ICICI Securities said in its report.
Market participants were unsure how long the central bank could keep intervening, as they see high chances of the rupee weakening to 83, and even breaching it, by the US Fed meeting in November.
A foreign bank trader said some bankers were taking positions ahead of anticipated inflows sometime this week as a result of the 5G spectrum auction, which was helping the rupee.
India's $19 billion 5G auction concluded in August, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest spender. The government had aimed to begin its rollout by this month and payments were supposed to be received in instalments.
With agency inputs
