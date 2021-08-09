Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Economy >RBI issues draft proposals to liberalise overseas investments norms

RBI issues draft proposals to liberalise overseas investments norms

Premium
The Draft Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments - Overseas Investment) Rules, 2021 has outlined the restrictions on overseas investments
2 min read . 08:57 PM IST PTI

  • The rules and regulations will be finalised after public consultations
  • The Reserve Bank has sought comments and feedback from stakeholders on the two drafts by August 23, 2021

The Reserve Bank on Monday issued draft guidelines to further liberalise regulatory framework governing overseas investments with a view to promote ease of doing business.

The Reserve Bank on Monday issued draft guidelines to further liberalise regulatory framework governing overseas investments with a view to promote ease of doing business.

The RBI has placed on its website two documents -- draft Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments - Overseas Investment) Rules, 2021 and draft Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Regulations, 2021.

The RBI has placed on its website two documents -- draft Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments - Overseas Investment) Rules, 2021 and draft Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Regulations, 2021.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Overseas investments and acquisition of immovable properties outside India by persons resident in India are presently governed by the provisions of Foreign Exchange Management (Transfer or Issue of any Foreign Security) Regulations, 2004 and Foreign Exchange Management (Acquisition and Transfer of Immovable Property Outside India) Regulations 2015, respectively.

"With a view to further liberalise regulatory framework and also to promote ease of doing business, it has been decided to rationalise the existing provisions governing overseas investment," the Reserve Bank said.

The rules and regulations will be finalised after public consultations, it added.

The Reserve Bank has sought comments and feedback from stakeholders on the two drafts by August 23, 2021.

The Draft Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments - Overseas Investment) Rules, 2021 has outlined the restrictions on overseas investments.

As per the draft, a person resident in India is prohibited from making Overseas Direct Investment (ODI) in a foreign entity engaged in real estate activity; gambling in any form; and offering financial products linked to Indian Rupee except for products offered in an IFSC.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Also, overseas investment will remain prohibited a foreign entity located in countries/ jurisdictions that are not Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) compliant country or any other country/ jurisdiction as may be prescribed by the central government, it said.

The other draft on Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Regulations, 2021 proposes that an Indian entity may lend or invest in any debt instruments issued by a foreign entity subject to such loans duly backed by a loan agreement and the rate of interest shall be charged on an arm’s length basis, among other things.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!