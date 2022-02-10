The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the reverse repo rate -- the rate at which RBI borrows from banks -- unchanged, even amid other central banks withdrawing emergency support two years after the coronavirus outbreak caused widespread economic stress.

The RBI governor said continued policy support is needed for durable growth amid global spillovers and Omicron wave.

The rate has remained unchanged at 3.35% since May 2020 after a sharp reduction of 155 basis points that year. As the concerns over Omicron variant of coronavirus wane, the Central Bank is clearly looking absorbing the excess liquidity in the market.

A Reuters poll of economists predicted that the RBI would raise the reverse repo rate to 3.55% from 3.35%.

Further, the Central bank has left the benchmark interest rate or repo rate -- the rate at which banks borrow from the Central bank -- unchanged at 4% for the tenth consecutive time and decided to continue with accommodative stance.

The RBI has adopted an ultra-loose monetary policy in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and in order to shore up the economy with adequate liquidity, it has last slashed key rate to record low of 4% and it has been held at that level since May 2020.

The monetary policy committee (MPC) three-day deliberations ended today. The bi-monthly policy meeting came in the wake of Union Budget 2022, inflationary concerns and evolving geo-political situation.

There was a general consensus among analysts and commentators that RBI will maintain status quo on bench interest rate or repo rate.

According to a Reuters poll, India's retail inflation that will be officially released on Monday, likely accelerated to 6% in January, the upper limit of the Central bank's tolerance band, driven by higher consumer goods and telecom prices along with a comparatively low rate a year ago.

Inflation is climbing across the world and India is no exception but price rises have stayed relatively tame by historical standards, allowing the central bank to leave interest rates unchanged for now.

