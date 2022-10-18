RBI likely to cite supply issues for failure to meet inflation target

Sabnavis said RBI has a strong case to say that supply-side issues are causing inflation and that it has already taken corrective measures. “As a central bank, you can control liquidity and regulate demand by managing interest rates, both of which RBI has done," he said. Beginning with a surprise hike of 40 basis points (bps) in May, RBI has hiked rates in every policy since, taking the total hike in this cycle to 190 bps as of 30 September.

