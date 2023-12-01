RBI likely to continue with hawkish stance after Q2 GDP shoots above estimates; Here's what experts say
Economists now say that with the Q2 GDP growth rate coming in well beyond expectations, the RBI may opt for a hawkish stance in its coming monetary policy decision on December 8.
The Indian economy grew 7.6 per cent during the July-September quarter for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24), remaining the fastest-growing major economy in the world, according to the gross domestic product (GDP) data released by the statistics ministry. The Q2 GDP growth - supported by government spending and strong performance in manufacturing, mining, and construction sectors - was sharply above D-Street estimates as well as projections by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).