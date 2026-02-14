RBI likely to hit pause in April amid data resets in India
The RBI’s next monetary policy meeting in April will be held against the backdrop of new CPI and GDP series. However, economists still believe the massive overhaul is unlikely to change the central bank’s monetary policy calculus.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25% at its April meeting, as the newly-adopted inflation measurement series is unlikely to significantly shift the price trajectory, while the central bank also awaits the release of revamped GDP data on 27 February, economists said.