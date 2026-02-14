RBI likely to hit pause in April amid data resets in India

Data reset ahead

Dhiraj Nim, an economist at ANZ Research, noted that the absence of granular historical data will lead to forecasting challenges, but the monetary policy calculus will remain unchanged. “The overarching trend of rising headline inflation from subdued levels, coupled with weak core inflation excluding precious metals, continues," he said. Among the major changes under the new CPI series is the lower weight of food and beverages of 36.75%, compared to 42.61% in the old series. This will help reduce volatility in the headline numbers, economists said.