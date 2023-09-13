RBI likely to hold repo rate, focus on falling inflation trajectory over the rate of inflation: Economists3 min read 13 Sep 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Given the spatial distribution of monsoon and its impact on Kharif sowing and subsequently on cereals inflation, as also steep decline in LPG prices offsetting CPI by 25 bps, economists at State Bank of India (SBI) see good case for retail inflation to slouch towards RBI’s tolerance zone.
India's retail inflation eased in August from a 15-month high hit in the previous month as vegetable prices cooled. As per the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on September 12, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation for August dropped 61 basis points (bps) to 6.83% from 7.44% in July.