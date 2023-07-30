RBI likely to keep repo rate unchanged during next MPC in August: Experts2 min read 30 Jul 2023, 07:39 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged for the third time in a row in its upcoming bi-monthly policy review
United States Federal Reserve announced increase in the benchmark rates to a 22-year-high ranging from 5.25% to 5.50% and has hinted at more rate hikes to bring down inflation. The decision is going to impact the moves of India's central bank with experts opining that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged for the third time in a row in its upcoming bi-monthly policy review.
