RBI likely to launch digital rupee pilot for interbank transactions by October: Report1 min read 10 Sep 2023, 02:30 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to launch the pilot of its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) for interbank transactions by October.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to launch the pilot of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) for transactions for interbank borrowing or call money market by this October, Central Bank Executive Director Ajay Kumar Choudhary said on Sunday.
