RBI likely to maintain status quo on policy rates as inflation still high: Experts3 min read 24 Sep 2023, 02:58 PM IST
On 8 February, 2023, the apex bank raised the benchmark repo rate to 6.5 percent and since then it has retained the rates at the same level
At its bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting early next month, the Reserve Bank may keep the same policy rates for the fourth time in a row as retail inflation continues to remain high and the US Federal Reserve has decided to keep a hawkish stance for some more time, according to experts.