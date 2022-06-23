RBI likely to raise interest rates twice before weighing a pause

In the meeting earlier this month, RBI Deputy Governor argued that the key rate should at least be above the four-quarters ahead forecast of inflation, which is at 5.8%. Ashima Goyal, a dovish policy maker, argued that the “one-year ahead real rate must not be more negative than -1%" -- a feat achieved by 50-60 basis points of hikes and implying rates nearly peaked in the June policy itself.

