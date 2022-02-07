MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India is expected to raise the reverse repo rate on Thursday, announcing the start of policy normalization and joining other central banks withdrawing emergency support two years after the coronavirus outbreak caused widespread economic stress.

Eight out of a dozen economists polled by Mint expect RBI’s monetary policy committee to raise the reverse repo rate—the rate at which the central bank borrows from banks—by 20-25 basis points to 3.55-3.6% at its next meeting . Only four economists expect the central bank to keep the reverse repo rate unchanged at 3.35%. Economists, however, do not expect any change in repo rate till April.

RBI has rescheduled the monetary policy’s meeting to 8-10 February after the Maharashtra government declared a holiday on Monday in the wake of singer Lata Mangeshkar’s death.

A larger-than-expected net government borrowing of ₹11.09 trillion announced in the budget for FY23, and rising oil prices, have complicated matters for RBI ever since the last policy in December. This will be the last meeting of the RBI’s MPC this fiscal.

Other central banks, including the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, have also begun tightening monetary policies, leaving RBI with little scope but to raise the reverse repo rate.

“We expect the reverse repo rate to be hiked by 20 bps. The FY23 Union budget is expected to drive investment-led growth while keeping intact the policy goal of gradual fiscal consolidation. In addition, the Omicron wave is now receding with less economic disruption relative to earlier waves. This combination should be comforting to the RBI, which can then prioritize scaling back of emergency interest rate support provided since the start of the pandemic," said Vivek Kumar, economist at QuantEco Research.

A small number of economists, however, believe that the RBI is unlikely to be worried about the inflationary budget and would instead focus on ensuring that growth remains well-entrenched before it begins policy normalization.

“While the budget provides support for growth through higher capex, the impact of the same is likely to come through only gradually over the course of next year. Given that growth continues to remain fragile and uneven for now, the MPC is unlikely to step up its pace of policy normalization just yet. Moreover, inflation continues to remain within the RBI’s target band, providing it with further space to continue supporting growth until recovery impulses become stronger," said Sakshi Gupta, senior economist, HDFC Bank.

The market will also be closely watching RBI’s commentary on liquidity. Yields have risen by 50 basis points since the last policy. The large quantum of government borrowing comes at a time credit growth is beginning to accelerate, and RBI needs to withdraw durable liquidity, resulting in demand-supply imbalance.

“FY22 and FY23, RBI absorbed 25% of net market borrowings. However, for some time, the RBI essentially stopped its G-sec purchases in a bid to normalize excess liquidity. Now with yields spiking, RBI’s challenge mounts. On the one hand, it might be uncomfortable with a spike in yields, but on the other, it is trying to normalize excess liquidity. Navigating this dilemma becomes even more challenging with the Fed/ECB on a tightening path. Thus, RBI’s commentary around these issues will be keenly watched," said Kapil Gupta, chief economist at Edelweiss Financial Services

Some economists expect RBI to pare its FY22 growth forecast from the current 9.5% as the surge in Omicron cases has renewed uncertainty in growth momentum in the short term. They are, however, expecting the inflation forecast to remain unchanged as inflationary pressures are unlikely to rise immediately before the upcoming state elections.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.