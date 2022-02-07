RBI likely to raise reverse repo rates, all eyes on liquidity

“While the budget provides support for growth through higher capex, the impact of the same is likely to come through only gradually over the course of next year. Given that growth continues to remain fragile and uneven for now, the MPC is unlikely to step up its pace of policy normalization just yet. Moreover, inflation continues to remain within the RBI’s target band, providing it with further space to continue supporting growth until recovery impulses become stronger," said Sakshi Gupta, senior economist, HDFC Bank.