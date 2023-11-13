Hello User
Business News/ Economy / RBI likely to set cut-off yield on 10-yr state bonds in 7.69%-7.72% band: Report

Livemint

RBI likely to set cut-off yield on 10-yr state bonds in 7.69%-7.72% band, said Reuters in its report. Through the sale of bonds with maturities ranging from 10 to 30 years, the Indian states aim to raise a total of 12,500 crore ($1.50 billion) on Monday, according Reuters report.

(more to come)

Updated: 13 Nov 2023, 11:48 AM IST
