MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) is likely to stand pat on policy rates in its first meeting of the current fiscal, even as surging oil prices are set to push up inflation and dent economic recovery.

Almost all economists polled by Mint expect the MPC to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4%, while three out of 10 economists expect a 25 basis points hike in the reverse repo rate. Five out of 10 economists expect the committee to change its stance to neutral from accommodative as the first step towards policy normalization. Economists are, however, divided over whether the repo rate hike will happen in June or August.

The six-member rate-setting panel will be holding its first meeting of this fiscal from April 6-8.

“Governor Shaktikanta Das has said in the past that the RBI does not want to surprise the market and that the central bank’s actions will be calibrated and well telegraphed; therefore, the April policy statement could be used as a tool to guide market participants for a potential change of stance to neutral in the June policy, in our view," said Kaushik Das, chief economist–India and South Asia, Deutsche Bank.

Since the February review, the economic environment has changed with a sharp rise in commodity prices threatening the inflationary outlook, just as the geopolitical risks impart a negative impulse to global growth.

RBI downplayed inflation risks at its February policy meeting, projecting average consumer price inflation of 4.5% in FY23.

However, since then, petrol and diesel prices have risen cumulatively by around ₹6.40-6.50 as of 31 March and are expected to rise further by ₹12. Similarly, LPG prices, which have been raised by ₹50/cylinder, are expected to go up further by ₹280/cylinder to avoid under-recoveries.

Economists believe that the central bank is already behind the curve on tackling inflation, and will need to revise its forecast higher in this policy.

“A 50-70 bps upward revision in the FY23 inflation forecast, which is currently at 4.5%, is inevitable. Comments in the run-up underscore our view that the MPC will perceive inflationary risks through higher oil as supply driven and call for administrative measures to offset the impact on inflation as well as real incomes," said economists at Kotak Economic Research.

At the policy meeting, MPC could also highlight the downside risks to growth arising from elevated oil prices on account of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and revise the FY23 growth forecast lower from the current 7.8%.

The tightening of monetary policy when growth is slipping also poses a dilemma for the rate-setting panel. Economists believe that the challenges are only set to increase for RBI’s rate panel with the current account deficit at a nine-year high and the government’s record borrowing programme for the year.

“The debate on monetary policy from a growth-inflation perspective needs to make an inter-temporal shift from short-term to long-term. With covid-related risks diminishing, the central bank can now shift focus on sustaining long-term growth impulses by normalizing monetary policy rate," said Vivek Kumar, an economist at QuantEco.

